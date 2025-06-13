Kazakhstan's roster for IJF World Judo Championships in Hungary revealed

Magzhan Shamshadin, Gusman Kyrgyzbayev, Yerassyl Kazhybayev, and Abiba Abuzhakynova will represent the country at the World Championships.

Kazakhstan was represented by 17 athletes at the World Judo Championships Seniors Hungary 2021, where Gusman Kyrgyzbayev claimed a -60kg silver medal.

At the Abu Dhabi World Championships Seniors 2024, Abiba Abuzhakynova secured bronze in the women’s -48 kg category. In the men’s 60 kg division, Yeldos Smetov fell short in the bronze medal bout against Japan’s Taiki Nakamura. Over the years of its independence, Kazakhstan’s judokas have collected a total of 2 gold, 5 silver, and 8 bronze medals at the World Championships.

Abiba Abuzhakynova, a two-time World Championships bronze medalist, will face the following opponents:

Shirine Boukli (France)

Tara Babulfath (Sweden)

Assunta Scutto (Italy)

Wakana Koga (Japan)

Ganbaatar Narantsetseg (Mongolia)

Sabina Giliazova (neutral status)

In the -60 kg category, all eyes will be on Magzhan Shamshadin and Sherzod Davlatov. While Davlatov makes his World Championships debut, Shamshadin returns after a strong performance in Budapest 2021, where he reached the semifinals and finished fifth.

The main favorites in this weight category are:

Luka Mkheidze (France) — the Paris Olympics finalist

Ryuju Nagayama (Japan) — the Paris Olympics bronze medalist

Francisco Garrigos (Spain)

Giorgi Sardalashvili (Georgia) — 2024 World Champion

Yang Yun Wei (Taiwan)

In the under 66 kg category, the Paris Olympics bronze medalist Gusman Kyrgyzbayev faces a tough challenge. His main rivals include:

Hifumi Abe (Japan), two-time Olympic champion

Takeshi Takeoka (Japan), silver medalist at the Abu Dhabi World Championships Seniors 2024

Nurali Emomali (Tajikistan)

Denis Vieru (Moldova)

Walide Khyar (France)

Strong performances are also anticipated in other weight classes from Abylaikhan Zhubanazar (81 kg), as well as Maxim Meiirlan and Marat Baikamurov (100 kg).

As reported earlier, Kazakh para judoka Beksultan Kulmyrza has won a gold medal at the now-running IBSA Judo World Championships 2025 in the Kazakh capital.