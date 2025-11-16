Kazakhstan's Shaidorov claims silver at Skate America 2025 in U.S.

Shaidorov placed third in the short program but delivered a strong free skate, earning 161.42 points. His combined score of 251.09 points placed him second overall.

France’s Kévin Aymoz claimed gold with 253.53 points, while Japan’s Kazuki Tomono took bronze with 245.57 points.

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported that Sofia Samodelkina grabbed silver at ISU Figure Skating Grand Prix