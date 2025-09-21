EN
    Kazakh figure skaters miss out on Milano Cortina 2026 quota

    13:14, 21 September 2025

    Kazakhstan’s Boyisangur Datiev and Gaukhar Nauryzova wrapped up their performance at the 2025 ISU Figure Skating Olympic Qualifying Competition in Beijing, China, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    The duo competed for a chance to secure a quota place at the Milano Cortina 2026. To qualify, they needed to finish in the top four.

    However, this goal proved out of reach. In the free dance event, Datiev and Nauryzova placed 15th. Their total score of 134.78 points also left them in 15th place overall.

    Olympic quota spots were claimed by Allison Reed and Saulius Ambrulevicius (Lithuania) with 198.73 points, Holly Harris and Jason Chan (Australia) with 183.50, Sofia Val and Asaf Kazimov (Spain) with 170.32, and Shiyue Wang and Xinyu Liu (China) with 168.83.

    As reported earlier, Kazakhstan's trampoline gymnastics team has claimed a gold medal at the World Cup stage in Cottbus, Germany.

    Figure skating Sport China Kazakhstan
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
