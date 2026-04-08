EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstan, S. Korea enhancing energy and industrial cooperation

    17:09, 8 April 2026

    On Wednesday, talks took place between Kazakh First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar and South Korean President’s​special envoy - chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik, Trade, Industry and Resources Minister Kim Jung-kwan, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakhstan, S. Korea enhancing cooperation in energy and industry
    Photo credit: primeminister.kz

    According to the Kazakh Government, the talks centered on the current state and prospects for promoting bilateral cooperation with a focus on trade-economic, investment ties, as well as joint projects in energy and industry.

    The meeting also discussed prospects for expanding investment cooperation, including the participation of Korean companies in projects in the oil and gas industry, mining and metallurgy complex, as well as promotion of nuclear energy.

    The sides also discussed the preparation for the upcoming meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission.

    Kazakhstan, S. Korea enhancing cooperation in energy and industry
    Photo credit: primeminister.kz

    Following the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their mutual commitment to deepening the strategic partnership and implementing joint initiatives.

    Kazakhstan, S. Korea enhancing cooperation in energy and industry
    Photo credit: primeminister.kz

    Earlier, Qazinform reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan on Wednesday met with visiting President Lee Jae Myung's ​special envoy - chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik. 

    Government of Kazakhstan South Korea Energy Industry Oil and Gas Trade Investments Mining
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All