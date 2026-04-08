Kazakhstan, S. Korea enhancing energy and industrial cooperation

According to the Kazakh Government, the talks centered on the current state and prospects for promoting bilateral cooperation with a focus on trade-economic, investment ties, as well as joint projects in energy and industry.

The meeting also discussed prospects for expanding investment cooperation, including the participation of Korean companies in projects in the oil and gas industry, mining and metallurgy complex, as well as promotion of nuclear energy.

The sides also discussed the preparation for the upcoming meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission.

Photo credit: primeminister.kz

Following the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their mutual commitment to deepening the strategic partnership and implementing joint initiatives.

Photo credit: primeminister.kz

Earlier, Qazinform reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan on Wednesday met with visiting President Lee Jae Myung's ​special envoy - chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik.