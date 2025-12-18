Kazakhstan’s scientific and literary corner unveiled at Istanbul’s Rami Library

The project was launched for the first time at the initiative of the RSE Gylym Ordasy under Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Science and Higher Education, with the support of the Consulate General of Kazakhstan in Istanbul.

At the event, Ular Mukazhanov, General Director of Gylym Ordasy, underscored the importance of the initiative, particularly noting its role in enhancing cooperation between Kazakhstan and Türkiye.

“The opening of Kazakhstan’s Scientific and Literary Corner at the Rami Library marks an important step toward deepening scientific and cultural cooperation between Kazakhstan and Türkiye, while also promoting the intellectual heritage of the Kazakh people internationally,” Mukazhanov said.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Science and Higher Education of Kazakhstan

As part of this bilateral initiative, Kazakhstan donated 250 books. The new corner showcases publications on Kazakh literature, history, culture, and science, provided by the Central Scientific Library of Gylym Ordasy, the Institute of History and Ethnology named after Sh. Sh. Ualikhanov, and the Institute of Literature and Art named for M. Auezov. Today, the Central Scientific Library stands as one of Kazakhstan’s largest scientific libraries, with a collection of around six million items.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Science and Higher Education of Kazakhstan

The selection of Rami Library as the venue for this project is especially significant. Built in the 18th century, the historic building has been transformed, following extensive restoration, into one of Türkiye’s largest and most modern educational centers. By embracing the concept of a “living library,” it now serves as a key international platform for initiatives in science, culture, and the arts.

The opening ceremony was attended by Nuriddin Amankul, Consul General of Kazakhstan in Istanbul, Ali Çelik, Director of Rami Library, Kuddus Cholpan, specialist in Kazakh–Turkish literary translation, Asel Lakhayeva, Executive Director of the TURKTAV Foundation for Turkic History and Culture, representatives of TURKSOY, as well as scholars, cultural and educational figures from Türkiye, and Kazakh students.

