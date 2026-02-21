Kazakhstan’s schedule at 2026 Winter Olympics for February 21

Kazakh athletes’ schedule for February 21 is as follows (all times are in Kazakhstan time):

At 2:45 p.m. Kazakhstan time, the freestyle skiing aerials team event will take place, featuring both qualification and final rounds. Ayana Zholdas, Roman Ivanov, and Assan Assylkhan are set to compete.

At 3:00 p.m., Amirgali Muratbekov, Vitaly Pukhkalo, and Nail Bashmakov will line up for the men’s 50 km cross-country skiing mass start.

At 7:50 p.m., the final Olympic speed skating event will get underway — the women’s mass start — with Elizaveta Golubeva representing Kazakhstan.

As February 22 begins in Kazakhstan, the figure skating gala exhibition will take the spotlight after midnight. Though not part of the official competition, it will give fans a chance to see Mikhail Shaidorov perform a program that was not showcased during the Olympic events.

A total of 36 Kazakh athletes are competing in ten sports at the Games.

