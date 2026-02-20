Kazakhstan’s schedule at 2026 Winter Olympics for February 20

The day’s events for Kazakh supporters will begin at 2:30 p.m. Kazakhstan time and carry on late into the night.

Kazakh athletes’ schedule for February 20 is as follows (all times are in Kazakhstan time):

February 20

2:30 p.m. — Kazakhstan’s Assylkhan Assan, Sherzod Khashirbayev, Dinmukhammed Raiymkulov and Roman Ivanov compete in the men’s freestyle aerials.

6:15 p.m. — The men’s 15 km mass start biathlon event, where Vladislav Kireyev will be in action.

8:30 p.m. — Nadezhda Morozova and Elizaveta Golubeva take to the ice in the women’s 1,500-meter speed skating event.

February 21

00:15 a.m. — Yana Khan and Olga Tikhonova take to the ice in the women’s 1,500-meter short track event.

A total of 36 Kazakh athletes are competing in ten sports at the Games.

More information about the Games is available here.

Earlier, it was reported that Sofya Samodelkina of Kazakhstan received a career-best score of 68.47 points in the women’s short program in figure skating, placing 12th and securing a spot among the top 24 skaters to advance to the free program.