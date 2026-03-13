Kazakhstan’s schedule at 2026 Paralympic Games for March 13

Kazakh athletes’ schedule for March 13 is as follows (all times are in Kazakhstan time):

At 2:00 p.m., the para biathlon men’s sitting pursuit qualification will take place, featuring Yerbol Khamitov, Sergey Usoltsev, and Yury Berezin.

At 2:50 p.m., the para biathlon men’s standing pursuit qualification will be held, with Alexandr Gerlits set to compete.

At 4:45 p.m., the para biathlon pursuit finals for the men’s standing and men’s sitting categories will get underway, with Yerbol Khamitov, Sergey Usoltsev, Yury Berezin, and Alexandr Gerlits representing Kazakhstan.

To note, Kazakhstan secured its first bronze medal of the Games on March 10. Para-cross-country skier Yerbol Khamitov finished third in the final of the sitting sprint event.

On March 11, Kazakh athletes recorded three top-10 finishes in the 10 km cross-country race with individual start.

Kazakhstan is represented at the 2026 Winter Paralympics by seven athletes competing across two disciplines: biathlon and cross-country skiing. The delegation features a significant age range, from a 17-year-old debutant to a 51-year-old veteran, and includes highly decorated competitors such as a Paralympic bronze medalist, a World Champion, and a World Cup winner.