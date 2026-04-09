Kazakhstan’s Samruk-Energy, China Energy International Group discuss joint projects in renewable energy sources

According to the press service, the discussions focused on the construction of the 500 MW wind power plant in Kazakhstan’s Karaganda region and the 300 MW solar power plant in Turkistan region.

Close attention was paid to the project implementation schedule, including construction start dates, commissioning, and the selection of the EPC contractor. Samruk-Energy has stressed the urgency of concluding investment agreement procedures by late April, setting a site mobilization date, and fast-tracking the EPC contract signature by May. Additionally, it highlighted the necessity of selecting a wind turbine supplier that meets Kazakhstani content requirements.

Following the talks, the sides confirmed mutual interest in expanding cooperation, as well as expressed readiness to speed up implementation of projects aimed at promoting green energy in Kazakhstan.

Earlier, Qazinform reported deputies of the Senate of the Kazakh parliament approved the law ratifying the agreement on strategic partnership in the production and transmission of green energy between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.