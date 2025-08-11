Kazakhstan’s Samodelkina clinches silver at ISU CS Cranberry Cup International 2025
10:36, 11 August 2025
Kazakhstani figure skater Sofia Samodelkina secured the first medal in the new season of the ISU CS Cranberry Cup International 2025 in Norwood, USA, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from Olympic.kz.
Samodelkina secured silver with a total score of 203.15 points across two programs, finishing just behind American skater Isabeau Levito, who claimed gold with 207.61 points. Jia Shin of South Korea secured bronze, scoring 179.97.
