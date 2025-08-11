Kazakhstan’s Samodelkina clinches silver at ISU CS Cranberry Cup International 2025

Samodelkina secured silver with a total score of 203.15 points across two programs, finishing just behind American skater Isabeau Levito, who claimed gold with 207.61 points. Jia Shin of South Korea secured bronze, scoring 179.97.

As reported earlier, Kazakh jiu-jitsu fighter Nursultan Duisenkulov has added another medal to the country’s tally at the XII World Games underway in Chengdu, China.