Kazakh Duisenkulov grabs silver at XII World Games in China

In the men’s 77 kg finals, Kazakh jiu-jitsu fighter Nursultan Duisenkulov lost to Lucas Andresen from Denmark 11:15 to take home silver.

It is worth reminding Kazakh Abu-Bakir Zhanibek won gold in the men’s 69 kg fighting, while Aslan Kanatbek earned bronze in the men’s 62 kg final bout.

The World Games are slated for August 7-17, 2025.

To note, 17-year-old Zhibek Kulymbetova claimed two gold medals at the 2024 Grappling World Championships in Astana to become a ten-time champion of the world last year.