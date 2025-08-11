Kazakh Duisenkulov grabs silver at XII World Games in China
08:53, 11 August 2025
Kazakhstan added another medal to the country’s tally at the XII World Games underway in Chengdu, China, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry.
In the men’s 77 kg finals, Kazakh jiu-jitsu fighter Nursultan Duisenkulov lost to Lucas Andresen from Denmark 11:15 to take home silver.
It is worth reminding Kazakh Abu-Bakir Zhanibek won gold in the men’s 69 kg fighting, while Aslan Kanatbek earned bronze in the men’s 62 kg final bout.
The World Games are slated for August 7-17, 2025.
To note, 17-year-old Zhibek Kulymbetova claimed two gold medals at the 2024 Grappling World Championships in Astana to become a ten-time champion of the world last year.