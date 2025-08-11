EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakh Duisenkulov grabs silver at XII World Games in China

    08:53, 11 August 2025

    Kazakhstan added another medal to the country’s tally at the XII World Games underway in Chengdu, China, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry.

    Kazakh Duisenkulov grabs silver at XII World Games in China
    Photo credit: Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry

    In the men’s 77 kg finals, Kazakh jiu-jitsu fighter Nursultan Duisenkulov lost to Lucas Andresen from Denmark 11:15 to take home silver.

    It is worth reminding Kazakh Abu-Bakir Zhanibek won gold in the men’s 69 kg fighting, while Aslan Kanatbek earned bronze in the men’s 62 kg final bout.

    The World Games are slated for August 7-17, 2025.

    To note, 17-year-old Zhibek Kulymbetova claimed two gold medals at the 2024 Grappling World Championships in Astana to become a ten-time champion of the world last year. 

    Sport Kazakhstan China
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All