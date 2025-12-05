Kazakhstan’s Mikhail Shaidorov finishes 6th in Grand Prix Final Short Program

In the Short Program, Shaidorov made several mistakes, scoring 71.30 points to finish sixth.

Yuma Kagiyama (Japan) topped the men’s Short Program with 108.77, followed by Shun Sato (Japan) with 98.06 and Iliia Malinin (USA) with 94.05.

The men’s Free Program competitions will take place on December 6.

Ahead of the Grand Prix Final, the 21-year-old Kazakh skater announced a change to his short program.

It is worth reminding, Mikhail Shaidorov secured a silver medal at the Skate America 2025 Grand Prix Stage in Lake Placid, United States.