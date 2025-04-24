Kazakhstani Samirkhon Ababakirov hauls silver at taekwondo event in China
21:10, 24 April 2025
Kazakhstan’s taekwondo athlete Samirkhon Ababakirov won a silver medal at the WT President's Cup Asian Region international tournament in Tai'an, China, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
Samirkhon Ababakirov of Kazakhstan lost to Jun Jang of South Korea, a World Championships runner-up, Asian Games gold medalist in the men’s -63kg final.
The Kazakhstani booked his place in the final after defeating South Korean Jung Jaebin.
Earlier it was reported that two Kazakh taekwondo athletes pocketed bronze medals at the WT President's Cup Asian Region tournament.