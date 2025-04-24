Kazakh taekwondo athletes pocket 2 medals at international tournament in China

Team Kazakhstan claimed two medals on the Day 1 of the competition.

Batyrkhan Toleugali (80kg) and Aziza Karajanova (53kg) claimed third place on the podium.

In the fights for reaching the final, Toleugali lost to Park Junsang of South Korea, while Karajanova was upset against Mobina Nematzadeh of Iran.

It’s worth noting that Batyrkhan Toleugali and Aziza Karajanova also secured qualification spots for Team Kazakhstan at the 2026 Asian Championships.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s cadet and junior taekwondo teams have successfully performed at the 22nd edition of the Galeb Belgrade Trophy, Serbia Open 2025 tournament.