    Kazakhstan and Russia talk unimpeded saiga migration issues

    12:14, 2 May 2025

    Kazakhstan and Russia are negotiating unimpeded saiga migration across the border, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Saiga
    Photo: press service of Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources resources

    The Zoology Institute conducts saiga population conservation and control scientific research. The talks are underway with Russian authorities for free saiga migration across the state border, Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov said. He added that the Government closely monitors saiga population conservation issues and the reduction of agricultural damage caused by saiga.

    He said the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry developed a package plan for conservation and rational use of saiga and other rare and endangered ungulate animals for 2025-2026, given the Convention on Migratory Species (CMS) recommendations.

    The Prime Minister stressed the total saiga population reached 4.1 million, including last year's animal yield.

    As stated previously, Kazakhstan limited the saiga hunting period last year. 

    Saiga Animals Kazakhstan Russia Ecology Environment
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
