Kazakhstan and Russia talk unimpeded saiga migration issues

The Zoology Institute conducts saiga population conservation and control scientific research. The talks are underway with Russian authorities for free saiga migration across the state border, Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov said. He added that the Government closely monitors saiga population conservation issues and the reduction of agricultural damage caused by saiga.

He said the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry developed a package plan for conservation and rational use of saiga and other rare and endangered ungulate animals for 2025-2026, given the Convention on Migratory Species (CMS) recommendations.

The Prime Minister stressed the total saiga population reached 4.1 million, including last year's animal yield.

As stated previously, Kazakhstan limited the saiga hunting period last year.