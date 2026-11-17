The presentation was held on November 12 in New York during the official launch of the Central Asia Chapter of The Explorers Club, an international research organization.

Albert Salemgareyev, a representative of the Association for the Conservation of Biodiversity of Kazakhstan, highlighted Kazakhstan’s natural heritage and shared the country’s experience in conserving and restoring saiga populations.

Photo credit: Kazakh Ecology Ministry

According to Salemgareyev, the saiga, whose numbers once declined dramatically, has become one of the most notable examples of successful wildlife conservation in Kazakhstan. The recovery has been driven by long-term protection measures, scientific research, continuous monitoring, and close cooperation among conservation organizations.

Photo credit: Kazakh Ecology Ministry

The establishment of The Explorers Club’s Central Asia Chapter is expected to create new opportunities for international scientific cooperation, joint expeditions, and the study of the region’s natural heritage.

The Kazakh Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources noted that the country’s efforts to save a species once threatened with extinction are now being discussed on international scientific platforms.

Photo credit: Kazakh Ecology Ministry

“Kazakhstan continues to present its wildlife conservation experience on the international stage,” the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan agreed to undertake joint measures to conserve and restore saiga populations, protect migratory corridors and combat poaching.