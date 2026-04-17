Kazakhstani Tazabekov advances to J300 Beaulieu-sur-Mer finals

In the semifinal doubles event, Damir Tazabekov, alongside Japan’s Takahiro Kawaguchi, defeated France’s Mathys Domenc and Daniel Jade, winning 6-2, 6-3.

Tazabekov and Kawaguchi will face Richard Lacis of Belarus and Savva Rybkin of Russia in the final.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency retorted that Kazakhstani tennis player Tomiris Nurzhan had won the ITF Juniors J60 tournament in Algeria.