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    Kazakhstani Tazabekov advances to J300 Beaulieu-sur-Mer finals

    10:51, 17 April 2026

    Kazakhstan’s tennis player Daniel Tazabekov has reached the ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors J300 finals in Beaulieu-sur-Mer, France, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Kazakh National Olympic Committee.

    Kazakhstani Tazabekov advances to J300 Beaulieu-sur-Mer finals
    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    In the semifinal doubles event, Damir Tazabekov, alongside Japan’s Takahiro Kawaguchi, defeated France’s Mathys Domenc and Daniel Jade, winning 6-2, 6-3.

    Tazabekov and Kawaguchi will face Richard Lacis of Belarus and Savva Rybkin of Russia in the final.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency retorted that Kazakhstani tennis player Tomiris Nurzhan had won the ITF Juniors J60 tournament in Algeria.

    Tennis ITF Kazakhstan Sport
    Meruyert Pernekulova
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