Kazakhstan's Rybakina wins at start of Australian Open 2026

In the first round, Rybakina faced Slovenia’s Kaja Juvan, ranked 100th in the WTA standings, and lived up to expectations by dominating on court to secure a comfortable 6–4, 6–3 victory in just 72 minutes.

Rybakina recorded two aces, committed seven double faults, and converted seven of 10 break points, while Juvan hit one ace, made six double faults, and converted four of nine break points during the match.

Ranked fifth in the WTA, Rybakina entered the match as the clear favorite.

Rybakina will play France’s Varvara Gracheva next.

