Kazakhstan’s Rybakina upset at BNL D'Italia in Rome

Rybakina lost to Andreescu with a score of 2:6, 4:6 in two sets, ending her Internazionali BNL d'Italia run.

Her opponent advanced to Round of 16, where she will face Zheng Qinwen of China.

Elena Rybakina started the tournament in Rome with a victory over German tennis player Eva Lys (ranked 63rd in the WTA) – 7:6, 6:2.

The tournament's prize money is €6,009,593, with the winner earning €877,390 and 1,000 ranking points.

To add, Rybakina won the women's singles title at the 2023 Italian Open.

As reported earlier, a duo of Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina and Irina Khromacheva of Russia suffered a loss in the women’s doubles at the Italian Open in Rome.