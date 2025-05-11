Kazakhstan's best tennis player suffers defeat at BNL D'Italia in Rome

The Kazakh-Russian duo was stunned by Italy’s Tyra Caterina Grant and Lisa Pigato with a score of 6:2, 4:6, 5:10 in three sets. The match lasted one hour and twenty-nine minutes.

Considering obvious favorites in this match, Danilina and Khromacheva wrapped up their performance at the Italian tournament.

Thus, the Italian duo will face the pair of Alexandra Eala of Philippines and Coco Gauff of the USA in the 1/8 finals.

The tournament's prize money is €6,009,593. The winners in doubles will earn €306,500 each, and 1,000 ranking points.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s Zarina Diyas has reached the quarterfinals of the W35 Fukuoka in Japan.