Kazakhstan’s Rybakina up in latest WTA rankings after US Open

Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka, who claimed the title in New York, remains at the top of the rankings. She is followed by Pole Iga Swiatek in the 2nd spot. American Coco Gauff is ranked 3rd. Another American, Amanda Anisimova, who lost to Sabalenka in the final, jumped five spots to reach 4th standing.

Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina retained her position at No. 10. At the US Open, she reached the fourth round, but suffered a surprise defeat to Czech player Markéta Vondroušová.

Meanwhile, another Kazakhstani player, Yulia Putintseva, dropped five spots landing the 60th line.

In the doubles rankings, American Taylor Townsend retained the top spot, followed by Czech Katerina Siniakova in second and Erin Routliffe of New Zealand, who climbed up to third.

Among Kazakhstani doubles players, Anna Danilina dropped from 10th to 12th place. Putintseva slipped one spot to 106th, while Zhibek Kulambayeva climbed two places to 128th. Rybakina, despite only competing in singles and mixed doubles at the US Open, moved up five spots to 263rd in the doubles rankings.

As reported earlier, Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan has suffered a defeat in the round of 16 at the 2025 US Open in New York.