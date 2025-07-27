Kazakhstan’s Rybakina stunned in shocking Mubadala Citi DC Open semifinal

Fernandez stunned the 3rd-seeded Rybakina in a three-set thriller 6-7, 7-6, 7-6. The Kazakhstani was dominant in the first set, however, Fernandez took control of the second and then the third set to win the match and propel to the final where she will face Anna Kalinskaya.

This year’s prize pool has exceeded $1,28 million.

Recall that another Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik earned his second consecutive ATP Tour title in Kitzbuhel in Austria in back-to-back weeks on Saturday.