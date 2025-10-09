EN
    Kazakhstan's Rybakina storms into 3rd round of Wuhan Open in China

    14:47, 9 October 2025

    Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan advanced to the round of 16 at the now-running Wuhan Open in China, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    In the second round, Rybakina faced Jaqueline Cristian of Romania and secured a straight-sets victory, 6–4, 6–3.

    In the round of 16, she will play against Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic.

    As reported earlier, Elena Rybakina has suffered a surprising early exit at the WTA 1000 tournament in Beijing.

    Elena Rybakina Tennis WTA Sport Kazakhstan China
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
