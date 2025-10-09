Kazakhstan's Rybakina storms into 3rd round of Wuhan Open in China
14:47, 9 October 2025
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan advanced to the round of 16 at the now-running Wuhan Open in China, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
In the second round, Rybakina faced Jaqueline Cristian of Romania and secured a straight-sets victory, 6–4, 6–3.
In the round of 16, she will play against Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic.
As reported earlier, Elena Rybakina has suffered a surprising early exit at the WTA 1000 tournament in Beijing.