Kazakhstan’s Rybakina standing in latest WTA rankings revealed

The top three tennis players changed. Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka, the winner of the Mutua Madrid Open, retains the top spot in the WTA Singles Rankings, followed by Pole Iga Swiatek and American Coco Gauff ranked 3rd.

Kazakhstan's Rybakina, who lost to Elina Svitolina of Ukraine in the third round of the tournament, lost one spot, landing the 12th line. The Ukrainian tennis player, in turn, won back three positions, taking 14th place.

Another Kazakhstani athlete Yulia Putintseva moved five spots down to №29.

Czech Katerina Siniakova, American Taylor Townsend, and New Zealand’s Erin Routliffe share the top three spots of the WTA Doubles Rankings.

As for the doubles rankings, Kazakhstan's Anna Danilina stayed at the 17th position. Putintseva dropped one spot, landing 77th, while Zhibek Kulambayeva – 123rd in the world.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s Kulambayeva has won her second consecutive title at the ITF W100 tournament in Germany.