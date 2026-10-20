Kazakhstan’s Rybakina retains world No.1, Putintseva leaps 13 spots

Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan tops the standings with 9,196 points. Belarus’s Aryna Sabalenka is second with 7,550 points, while Russia’s Mirra Andreeva rounds out the top three with 6,306 points.

American tennis players Jessica Pegula (6,235) and Coco Gauff (5,974) occupy the fourth and fifth spots, respectively.

Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva made a significant move, rising 13 spots to No. 66 with 969 points. Putintseva recently reached the second round of the WTA 1000 tournament in Wuhan. She defeated her opening-round opponent. However, Putintseva bowed out to Russia’s Diana Shnaider in the second round.

Several other Kazakhstani players in the standings include Sonja Zhiyenbayeva (No. 381), Zhibek Kulambayeva (No. 479), and Aruzhan Sagandykova (No. 678). Asylzhan Arystanbekova ranks No. 692, and Yekaterina Dmitrichenko is at No. 884.

In doubles, Kazakhstan remains in the top 10: Anna Danilina holds firm at No. 7 with 6,135 points.

The Czech Republic's Kateřina Siniaková remains world No. 1 in doubles with 11,260 points, followed by Taylor Townsend of the United States (9,415 points) and Luisa Stefani of Brazil (9,220 points).

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Elena Rybakina announced her first tournament in the 2027 season.