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    Elena Rybakina announces her first tournament in 2027 season

    17:53, 16 October 2026

    World No. 1 Elena Rybakina has confirmed she will kick off her 2027 season at the WTA 500 Brisbane International in Australia, Qazinform News Agency learned from Sports.kz.

    Elena Rybakina
    Photo: ktf.kz

    Organizers announced Friday that Kazakhstani tennis player Elena Rybakina and Germany's Alexander Zverev became the first players confirmed for the event.

    Rybakina expressed her excitement about returning to Brisbane, where she claimed the title in 2024.

    "I’m really looking forward to starting my season in Brisbane. Winning the title in 2024 was special, and it’s a tournament I love playing.

    The crowds are awesome, as is the atmosphere. I can’t wait to come back," the tournament’s press service quoted Rybakina as saying.

    The Brisbane International is scheduled for January 3–10, 2027.

    Earlier, Elena Rybakina confirmed she will play at the WTA Finals in Indian Wells, California.

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis Elena Rybakina Australia
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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