Kazakhstan’s Rybakina retains her position in WTA Ranking

The top three tennis players remained unchanged. Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka retains the top spot in the WTA Singles Rankings, followed by Pole Iga Swiatek and American Jessica Pegula, who is ranked 3rd.

Kazakhstan's Rybakina is ranked 10th in the world. Rybakina is the defending champion in Stuttgart but will not participate in this year's tournament. Thus, she is expected to lose ranking points and may drop out of the top 10 following the event.

Another Kazakhstani tennis player, Yulia Putintseva, retained her 23rd line.

Czech Katerina Siniakova, American Taylor Townsend, and New Zealand’s Erin Routliffe share the top three spots of the WTA Doubles Rankings.

Kazakhstan's Anna Danilina is ranked 18th. Yulia Putintseva and Zhibek Kulambayeva maintained their positions at 75th and 162nd, respectively.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan women's tennis team has triumphed over Australia in the Group D qualification of the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers.