Kazakhstan's Rybakina remains world No. 1 despite Wuhan Open withdrawal

Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina remains world No. 1 with 9,696 ranking points, maintaining a comfortable lead over Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, who has 7,550 points, despite a disappointing showing in Beijing and her withdrawal from the Wuhan Open due to injury.

Her strong performances this season, including titles at the Australian Open and US Open, have helped Rybakina maintain a commanding lead in the WTA rankings, securing her world No. 1 position at least until the WTA Finals.

Meanwhile, Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan climbed three places to 79th in the women's singles rankings.

In women's doubles, Anna Danilina dropped one position to seventh in the world, remaining among the highest-ranked doubles players on the WTA Tour.

In the men’s singles rankings, Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik holds 22nd place with 2,185 points.

Bublik has reached the round of 16 at the Shanghai Masters, where he will face Germany’s world No. 2 Alexander Zverev on Wednesday, October 14, for a place in the quarterfinals. A victory over Zverev would also secure Bublik's return to the world's top 20.

Among other Kazakhstani players, Aleksandr Shevchenko remains 111th in the ATP rankings, while Timofey Skatov occupies 210th place.

Meanwhile, veteran Kazakhstani tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin, currently ranked 358th in the world, plans to retire after competing at the ATP 250 tournament in Almaty later this month.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva had secured a convincing victory in the final qualifying round of the WTA 1000 tournament in Wuhan, China.