Kazakhstan's Rybakina propels to Stuttgart Open semis

In the quarterfinals, Rybakina battled past Canada’s Leylah Fernandez (No. 25) in a hard-fought comeback, advancing to the next round after 3 hours and 2 minutes.

The match turned into a true test of endurance. After losing the first set in a tiebreak, Rybakina fought back to level the match and edge past her resilient opponent in the deciding set. The semifinal spot was decided in a final-set tiebreak, where her composure and skill proved decisive. The final score was 6:7 (5:7), 6:4, 7:6 (8:6).

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s tennis player Daniel Tazabekov has reached the ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors J300 finals in Beaulieu-sur-Mer, France.