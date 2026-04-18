Kazakhstan's Rybakina propels to Stuttgart Open semis
Kazakhstan’s top-ranked player Elena Rybakina continues her run at the Stuttgart Open in Germany, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.
In the quarterfinals, Rybakina battled past Canada’s Leylah Fernandez (No. 25) in a hard-fought comeback, advancing to the next round after 3 hours and 2 minutes.
The match turned into a true test of endurance. After losing the first set in a tiebreak, Rybakina fought back to level the match and edge past her resilient opponent in the deciding set. The semifinal spot was decided in a final-set tiebreak, where her composure and skill proved decisive. The final score was 6:7 (5:7), 6:4, 7:6 (8:6).
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s tennis player Daniel Tazabekov has reached the ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors J300 finals in Beaulieu-sur-Mer, France.