Kazakhstan’s Rybakina propels to Round of 16 at 2025 Canadian Open
10:54, 1 August 2025
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina cruised into the Round of 16 at the 2025 Canadian Open in Montreal, Canada, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Rybakina clashed with Jaqueline Cristian of Romania in the third round.
The Kazakhstani claimed a straight-sets victory, not allowing her opponent a single game in the opening set.
The match ended with a score of 6–0, 7–6.
Rybakina is set to face Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine in the next round.
As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva has failed to reach the second round of the WTA 1000 National Bank Open.