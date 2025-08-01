Kazakhstan’s Rybakina propels to Round of 16 at 2025 Canadian Open

Rybakina clashed with Jaqueline Cristian of Romania in the third round.

The Kazakhstani claimed a straight-sets victory, not allowing her opponent a single game in the opening set.

The match ended with a score of 6–0, 7–6.

Rybakina is set to face Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine in the next round.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva has failed to reach the second round of the WTA 1000 National Bank Open.