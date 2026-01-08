Kazakhstan's Rybakina propels to quarterfinals of Brisbane International Tennis Tournament

This time, Rybakina took on former world No. 2 Paula Badosa of Spain, currently ranked 25th. The Kazakhstani tennis player secured a straight-sets victory, 6–3, 6–2, with the match lasting one hour and twenty-six minutes.

With the victory, Rybakina advanced to the quarterfinals, where she will face the winner of the match between Czech player Karolina Muchova (No. 20) and Russia’s Ekaterina Alexandrova (No. 10).

The total prize money for this year’s Brisbane International Tennis Tournament stands at $1,691,602, with the champion set to earn $214,530 and receive 500 WTA ranking points. Rybakina previously claimed the title at this event in 2024.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakh tennis player Aruzhan Sagandykova has made a strong start to the season by winning the W15 Ahmedabad Tournament 2026 in India.