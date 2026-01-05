Kazakhstan's Aruzhan Sagandykova wins W15 Ahmedabad Tennis Tournament

In the final, the 21-year-old Kazakh athlete, partnering with Russia’s Maria Golovina, confidently defeated the Japanese duo of Mana Kawamura and Honoka Kobayashi with a score of 6–3, 6–2.

With this victory, Sagandykova claimed the fifth ITF title of her career and her third in doubles.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awards Bibisara Assaubayeva with the Barys Order.