    Kazakhstan's Aruzhan Sagandykova wins W15 Ahmedabad Tennis Tournament

    11:03, 5 January 2026

    Kazakh tennis player Aruzhan Sagandykova made a strong start to the season by winning the W15 Ahmedabad Tournament 2026 in India, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakhstan's Aruzhan Sagandykova wins W15 Ahmedabad Tennis Tournament
    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    In the final, the 21-year-old Kazakh athlete, partnering with Russia’s Maria Golovina, confidently defeated the Japanese duo of Mana Kawamura and Honoka Kobayashi with a score of 6–3, 6–2.

    With this victory, Sagandykova claimed the fifth ITF title of her career and her third in doubles.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awards Bibisara Assaubayeva with the Barys Order. 

