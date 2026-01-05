Kazakhstan's Aruzhan Sagandykova wins W15 Ahmedabad Tennis Tournament
11:03, 5 January 2026
Kazakh tennis player Aruzhan Sagandykova made a strong start to the season by winning the W15 Ahmedabad Tournament 2026 in India, Qazinform News Agency reports.
In the final, the 21-year-old Kazakh athlete, partnering with Russia’s Maria Golovina, confidently defeated the Japanese duo of Mana Kawamura and Honoka Kobayashi with a score of 6–3, 6–2.
With this victory, Sagandykova claimed the fifth ITF title of her career and her third in doubles.
Earlier, Qazinform reported Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awards Bibisara Assaubayeva with the Barys Order.