Kazakhstan’s Rybakina bows out of French Open 2025

In the fourth-round match, the Kazakhstani was upset by reigning Roland Garros champion Iga Swiatek, ranked 5th by the WTA, 6-1, 3-6, 5-7.

The 2025 French Open is set to run in Paris from May 25 till June 7. This year tournament’s prize money stands at €56,352,000. The winner of the singles will earn €2,550,000 and 2,000 ranking points.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s Rybakina faced Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia in the third round of the 2025 French Open, their sixth encounter so far, and extended the head-to-head lead to 4-2.