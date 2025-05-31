EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    2025 Roland Garros: Rybakina books 4th round showdown against reigning champion Swiatek

    11:27, 31 May 2025

    It looks like 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina is back in the big game – world No. 11 stormed into the fourth round of Roland Garros in Paris, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Elena Rybakina
    Photo credit: Roland-Garros' X account

    Kazakhstan’s Rybakina faced Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia in the third round of the 2025 French Open, their sixth encounter so far, and extended the head-to-head lead to 4-2.

    The Kazakhstani eased to an early lead against her opponent swiftly ending the match in two sets 6-2, 6-2.

    By defeating Ostapenko, Rybakina set up a fourth-round meeting with none other than the reigning Roland Garros champion Iga Swiatek.

    The second-round match in Paris saw Rybakina eliminating American Iva Jovic in straights sets a well.

    Kazakhstan Tennis Sport Elena Rybakina WTA
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All