2025 Roland Garros: Rybakina books 4th round showdown against reigning champion Swiatek

Kazakhstan’s Rybakina faced Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia in the third round of the 2025 French Open, their sixth encounter so far, and extended the head-to-head lead to 4-2.

The Kazakhstani eased to an early lead against her opponent swiftly ending the match in two sets 6-2, 6-2.

Defeat a Roland-Garros champion in Round 3 ✅

Defeat the reigning Roland-Garros champion in Round 4? 🤔



Rybakina takes down Ostapenko and sets up a blockbuster clash with Swiatek 🔥#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/IbgUI89eky — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 30, 2025

By defeating Ostapenko, Rybakina set up a fourth-round meeting with none other than the reigning Roland Garros champion Iga Swiatek.

The second-round match in Paris saw Rybakina eliminating American Iva Jovic in straights sets a well.