Kazakhstan’s Rybakina dominates Roland Garros second round

Kazakhstan’s first-seed Rybakina scored a confident straight-sets victory over American Iva Jovic, ranked 129th by the WTA, with a score of 6-3, 6-3.

In the third round, the Kazakhstani is set to face Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko (WTA No. 21), who advanced after a win over American Caroline Dolehide (WTA No. 67), 5-7, 6-3, 6-3.

The Roland Garros is set to run from May 25 till June 7 in Paris. This year tournament’s money prize stands at €56,352,000. The women’s singles champion will earn €2,550,000 and 2,000 ranking points. The defending champion is Pole Iga Swiatek.

As reported earlier, five members of Kazakhstan's tennis team have stormed into the second round of the Roland Garros.