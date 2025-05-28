5 Kazakhstani tennis players win at the start of Roland Garros in France

In the men’s competition, Alexander Bublik defeated Australian James Duckworth 6-2, 6-4, 6-3. He will next face world No. 9 Alex de Minaur of Australia in the second round match.

Alexander Shevchenko beat Serbian Dusan Lajovic 6-2, 6-4, 7-6 (7-4). The Kazakhstani tennis player is to take on American Ethan Quinn in the second round.

In the women’s competition, Elena Rybakina defeated Argentina’s Julia Riera, ranked 202nd with a score of 6-1, 4-6, 6-4. Her next opponent is American Iva Jovic.

Yulia Putintseva kicked off her campaign with a win over Argentina’s Solana Sierra, ranked 110th. The match ended with a score of 7-6 (4), 6-2 in favor of the Kazakhstani. Her next opponent will be Joanna Garland from Taipei.

In the doubles event, Anna Danilina, along with Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia, defeated Magda Linette (Poland) and Bernarda Pera (USA) with a score of 6-7, 6-1, 6-4. Their next opponents will be determined later.

As reported earlier, Kazakh tennis player Sandugash Kenzhibayeva has claimed doubles title at the ITF W15 Maanshan in China.