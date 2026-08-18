Kazakhstan's Rybakina books spot in Cincinnati round of 16

Rybakina, Kazakhstan's top-ranked women's singles player and world No. 2, faced Magdalena Frech of Poland, ranked 41st in the world, securing a straight-sets 6-4, 7-6 (7-2) victory.

The second set went to a tiebreak, where Rybakina sealed the win. The rain-interrupted match lasted a total of two hours.

Rybakina recorded five aces and four double faults, converting three of her 18 break-point opportunities.

In the round of 16, Rybakina will face world No. 14 Diana Shnaider of Russia.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported Elena Rybakina takes lead in the WTA Race after Toronto.