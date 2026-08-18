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    Kazakhstan's Rybakina books spot in Cincinnati round of 16

    12:28, 18 August 2026

    Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina defeated Poland's Magdalena Frech in the third round of the WTA 1000 tournament in Cincinnati to advance to the round of 16, Qazinform News Agency cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    Kazakhstan's Rybakina books spot in Cincinnati round of 16
    Photo credit: Kazakhstan Tennis Federation

    Rybakina, Kazakhstan's top-ranked women's singles player and world No. 2, faced Magdalena Frech of Poland, ranked 41st in the world, securing a straight-sets 6-4, 7-6 (7-2) victory.

    The second set went to a tiebreak, where Rybakina sealed the win. The rain-interrupted match lasted a total of two hours.

    Rybakina recorded five aces and four double faults, converting three of her 18 break-point opportunities.

    In the round of 16, Rybakina will face world No. 14 Diana Shnaider of Russia.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported Elena Rybakina takes lead in the WTA Race after Toronto. 

    Elena Rybakina Tennis WTA Sport Kazakhstan USA
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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