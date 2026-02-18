Kazakhstan’s Rybakina advances to Round of 16 at Dubai WTA 1000

World No 3 and Kazakhstan’s top-ranked player entered the competition from the second round and overwhelmed her Australian opponent Kimberly Birrell in two sets, scoring 6-1, 6-2 and advancing to the Round of 16.

It is worth noting that last year in Dubai, Rybakina reached the semifinals, where she lost to Russia’s Mirra Andreeva, who went on to win the tournament.

This year, the Dubai Tennis Championships offers prize money of US$4,088,211, with the champion set to receive US$665,000 and 1,000 ranking points.

Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon champion, climbed to the 3rd line in the WTA world rankings after reaching the 2026 Australian Open final.

Recall that Rybakina won the Australian Open 2026, defeating Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka in a thrilling three-set final: 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.