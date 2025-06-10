Kazakhstan snatches gold at boxing tournament in the Netherlands

Daniyal Sabit of Kazakhstan took home gold after a unanimous decision win over Battulga Aldarkhishig of Mongolia the men’s 50kg category.

Sabit crowned Kazakhstan’s champion in 2024, won silver at the 2025 Strandzha Cup in Sofia as well as the Asian Championships 2021.

Earlier it was reported that Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan soars in the ATP rankings after his French Open run.