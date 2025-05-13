Kazakh Beksultan Kulmyrza wins IBSA Judo World Championships 2025 title
20:50, 13 May 2025
Kazakh para judoka Beksultan Kulmyrza won a gold medal at the now-running IBSA Judo World Championships 2025 in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform News Agency reports.
He defeated another Kazakh judoka Galymzhan Smagululy in the men’s 81 kg J2 finals.
Notably, Ainaz Kuralova, Dayana Fedossova and Yergali Shamey grabbed bronze medals on Day 1.
As written before, the IBSA Judo World Championships 2025 kicked off in the Kazakh capital.