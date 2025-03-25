Kazakhstan's roster for first World Boxing Cup stage revealed

The following boxers will represent Kazakhstan in the event:

50 kg: Nurzat Ongarov

55 kg: Nursultan Altynbek

60 kg: Talgat Syrymbetov

65 kg: Almat Abduali

70 kg: Darkhan Duisebay

80 kg: Dias Molzhigitov

85 kg: Daulet Tulemissov

+90 kg: Daniyal Saparbay

The World Boxing Cup will have three stages. The first stage will be held in Brazil from March 30 till April 6, the second stage in Kazakhstan from June 30 till July 7, and the third stage from July 21 till 27, with the location still to be confirmed.

