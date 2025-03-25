Kazakhstan's roster for first World Boxing Cup stage revealed
12:52, 25 March 2025
The Kazakhstan Boxing Federation's press service has revealed the roster for the men's national team, which will compete in the preliminary stage of the 2025 World Boxing Cup under the auspices of World Boxing in Brazil, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.
The following boxers will represent Kazakhstan in the event:
- 50 kg: Nurzat Ongarov
- 55 kg: Nursultan Altynbek
- 60 kg: Talgat Syrymbetov
- 65 kg: Almat Abduali
- 70 kg: Darkhan Duisebay
- 80 kg: Dias Molzhigitov
- 85 kg: Daulet Tulemissov
- +90 kg: Daniyal Saparbay
The World Boxing Cup will have three stages. The first stage will be held in Brazil from March 30 till April 6, the second stage in Kazakhstan from June 30 till July 7, and the third stage from July 21 till 27, with the location still to be confirmed.
As reported earlier, a professional boxing event "Battle of the Brave" is to be held in Astana on April 5, featuring Kazakh middleweight WBO and IBF champion Zhanibek Alimkhanuly.