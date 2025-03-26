Kazakhstan’s roster for FIE Fencing World Cup stage in Marrakech announced

For women, the following athletes will represent Kazakhstan: Sofiya Nikolaichuk, Vladislava Andreeva, Lyazzat Karipova, Karolina Fomina, and Viktoria Kaidarova.

The men’s team will consist of Elmir Alimzhanov, Vadim Sharlaimov, Yerlik Sertay, Ruslan Kurbanov, Angsar Kassen, Kiril Pavlov, Nikita Zhulinskiy, Alexandr Fedotov, Mikhail Kuzmin, and Nariman Ualikhan.

Additionally, the Kazakh team has been preparing for the European Championships at training camps in Poland.

It was earlier reported that six Kazakh athletes are set to compete at the Fencing World Cup stage in Budapest.