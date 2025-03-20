6 Kazakh athletes to compete at Fencing World Cup stage in Budapest
07:38, 20 March 2025
The International Fencing Federation Senior World Cup event will be held in Budapest, Hungary, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Six athletes will represent Kazakhstan at the Fencing World Cup stage, including Nazarbay Sattarkhan, Artem Sarkisyan, Bakdaulet Kuralbekuly, Artur Chuprakov, Kuanysh Ergashbay, and Zhanat Nabiyev.
The event is set to run on March 28-29.
