6 Kazakh athletes to compete at Fencing World Cup stage in Budapest

Six athletes will represent Kazakhstan at the Fencing World Cup stage, including Nazarbay Sattarkhan, Artem Sarkisyan, Bakdaulet Kuralbekuly, Artur Chuprakov, Kuanysh Ergashbay, and Zhanat Nabiyev.

The event is set to run on March 28-29.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s Anastassiya Gorodko and Pavel Kolmakov have finished 10th in the women’s and men’s mogul events respectively at the 2025 FIS Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships.