EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstan’s Rishat Khaibullin bags men's speed climbing bronze at World Games in Chengdu

    18:15, 15 August 2025

    Kazakhstani climber Rishat Khaibullin took bronze in the sport climbing men's speed single event in the Speed 4 format at the ongoing 2025 World Games in Chengdu, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakhstan’s Rishat Khaibullin bags men's speed climbing bronze at 2025 World Games in Chengdu
    Photo credit: Still image

    Earlier, Kazakhstan's jiu-jitsu fighter Nursultan Duisenkulov grabbed a silver medal in the men’s 77 kg finals at XII World Games in China.

    The 2025 World Games, began on August 8 in Chengdu, China, are set to run through August 17. The tournament brought together a record of 6,679 athletes and official representatives from 116 countries and regions. 3,942 athletes are competing in 256 disciples in 34 sports.

    Sport Events China
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All