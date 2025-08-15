Kazakhstan’s Rishat Khaibullin bags men's speed climbing bronze at World Games in Chengdu

Earlier, Kazakhstan's jiu-jitsu fighter Nursultan Duisenkulov grabbed a silver medal in the men’s 77 kg finals at XII World Games in China.

The 2025 World Games, began on August 8 in Chengdu, China, are set to run through August 17. The tournament brought together a record of 6,679 athletes and official representatives from 116 countries and regions. 3,942 athletes are competing in 256 disciples in 34 sports.