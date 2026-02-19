Kazakhstan’s results on Day 12 of 2026 Winter Olympics

In cross-country skiing, the men’s and women’s team sprint competitions were held, but the Kazakh teams fell short of advancing beyond the qualification stage, placing 27th and 17th respectively in the final standings.

In alpine skiing, Aleksandra Skorokhodova took part in the women’s slalom, finishing 59th overall.

In the women’s freestyle skiing aerials event, Ayana Zholdas narrowly missed out on a place in the final, finishing 21st overall.

In short track speed skating, Denis Nikisha and Abzal Azhgaliyev lined up for their signature 500m race. However, neither reached the podium, with Nikisha finishing seventh and Azhgaliyev placing 17th.

