Kazakhstan’s results at 2026 Olympics on Feb 20

Four Kazakh athletes competed in the men’s individual aerials, though none managed to progress beyond the qualification stage. Roman Ivanov led the team with a 13th-place finish (105.75 points), while Sherzod Khashirbayev came 16th (98.67 points), Assan Assylkhan – 18th (93.21 points) and Dinmukhammed Raiymkulov – 19th (90.50 points).

Competing in the women’s 1,500-meter short track, the Kazakh athletes were unable to move past qualification, with Yana Khan finishing 29th and Olga Tikhonova – 22nd.

Kazakhstan was represented by Nadezhda Morozova and Elizaveta Golubeva in the women’s 1,500-meter speed skating event. They narrowly missed the podium, finishing 7th and 12th, respectively.

The Olympics in Italy will conclude on February 22.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Norwegian team has set a new record for the number of gold medals won at a single Winter Olympics.