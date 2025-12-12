Kazakhstan’s resorts welcome 3.8 mln visitors in 9 months

The data from the Bureau revealed the Almaty mountain cluster was the most visited resort zone, hosting 2.2 million visitors in the reporting period. The Shchuchinsk-Borovoye and Mangistau resort areas ranked second and third with 373,100 and 308,800 visitors, respectively.

The top five also included the Balkhash tourist area, attracting 169,200 people, and the Alakol resort area - 147,100 people.

The data showed a total of 1,876 accommodation facilities, housed within the country’s resort areas, provided services valued at 154.7 billion tenge in the nine months of 2025.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported foreign tour agencies expand Kazakhstan offerings.