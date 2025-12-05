Foreign tour agencies expand Kazakhstan offerings

Kazakh Tourism on Friday released the findings of its comprehensive study on the representation of Kazakhstan’s key tourist products on websites of popular foreign tour operators. The study covered the five priority markets: China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, and Russia.

The study revealed the number of tours to Kazakhstan on websites of five foreign tour agencies stand at 962, growing by almost threefold compared to 2023. Almaty city and Almaty region account for 59% of all tours, and Astana is in third place.

European travelers prefer eco-adventure routes, ethno-cultural programs, and city tours. Tourists from China show strong interest in cross-border and combined trips. South Korean visitors more often choose eco-adventure tours and various mixed programs, combining active leisure with cultural and natural locations. Travelers from the Persian Gulf countries mainly focus on city tours that include elements of eco- and ethno-tourism, showed the study.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported Almaty topped the ranking among cities of Kazakhstan by the number of guests staying in hotels.