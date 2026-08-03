Kazakhstan’s RES electricity generation climbs over 1.7-fold

In 2025, renewable energy facilities generated 8.6 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity, accounting for 7% of Kazakhstan's total electricity production, the ministry said.

By comparison, renewable energy generation totaled 5.11 billion kWh in 2022, accounting for 4.5% of the country's electricity output.

“The president's directive was fulfilled, with electricity generation from renewable energy sources increasing by more than 1.7 times compared with 2022,” the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry attributed the growth to the government's consistent policy of promoting green energy, including competitive auctions for renewable energy projects, increased investment in the sector, and the commissioning of new generating facilities.

“In 2025, Kazakhstan commissioned nine renewable energy facilities with a combined capacity of 503.5 megawatts (MW). This year, the country plans to launch 10 additional renewable energy projects with a total capacity of 245 MW, including four wind farms, five solar power plants, and one hydroelectric power station,” the ministry said.

Earlier, it was reported that in 2024, global electricity production from renewable sources increased by 9.8%, while generation from fossil fuels and other non-renewables grew by only 1.4%.