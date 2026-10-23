Kazakhstan’s Republic Day celebrated at official reception in Ljubljana

The event became the first official state reception organized by the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Slovenia, with the support of leading business partners. It represented an important milestone in strengthening Kazakhstan’s diplomatic presence and expanding its presence in South-Eastern Europe.

More than 200 distinguished guests attended the reception, underscoring its significance for Slovenia’s political, diplomatic and business communities. Guests of honour included former Slovenian President Danilo Türk, Mufti of the Islamic Community in Slovenia Nevzet Porić, Archbishop Metropolitan of Ljubljana Stanislav Zore, advisers to the President of Slovenia, government officials, parliamentary committee chairs, members of the diplomatic corps, representatives of state institutions and civil society organizations, business and industry leaders, cultural figures, members of the Kazakh diaspora, and residents and visitors of Ljubljana.

In a special video message, Slovenia’s Minister of Foreign and European Affairs, Tone Kajzer, congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on their national holiday. He highlighted the strategic importance of Kazakhstan and Central Asia in Slovenia’s foreign policy, noting that the opening of Kazakhstan’s Embassy in Ljubljana had provided fresh impetus to bilateral relations. He also expressed confidence that political dialogue and trade and economic cooperation would continue to deepen, creating opportunities for major joint projects.

Photo credit: Embassy of Kazakhstan in Slovenia

In his welcoming remarks, Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Slovenia, Altai Abibullayev, emphasized the historical significance of Republic Day and its connection to the adoption of the Declaration of State Sovereignty. He also outlined Kazakhstan’s ongoing transformation and key socio-economic reforms aimed at building a fair, modern and technologically advanced state amid global change.

The Ambassador highlighted several important developments in Kazakhstan, including the referendum on the adoption of a new Constitution, elections to the Qurultay, the country’s new unicameral legislative body, and Kazakhstan’s international environmental initiatives. These included the national Taza Qazaqstan programme and the initiative proposed by the President of Kazakhstan to establish an International Water Organisation under the auspices of the United Nations. He also emphasized Kazakhstan’s contribution to strengthening the European Union’s energy security.

Speaking on bilateral ties, Ambassador Abibullayev noted that Kazakhstan and Slovenia were entering a new phase of enhanced partnership, supported by the historic visit of Slovenian President Nataša Pirc Musar to Kazakhstan.

Photo credit: Embassy of Kazakhstan in Slovenia

Energy, digital technologies and artificial intelligence, transport and logistics, healthcare, green technologies, science, education and tourism were named as promising areas for further cooperation.

One of the evening’s major highlights was the official announcement of KMG International’s entry into the Slovenian market. The development marked an important step towards expanding practical cooperation between the two countries in the energy and investment sectors.

Photo credit: Embassy of Kazakhstan in Slovenia

In recognition of Kazakhstan’s designation of 2026 as the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence, guests were also presented with innovative video content produced by the Embassy using advanced AI technologies. The presentation highlighted Kazakhstan’s technological ambitions and its commitment to promoting innovation on the international stage.

Photo credit: Embassy of Kazakhstan in Slovenia

The reception in Ljubljana went beyond commemorating a national holiday. It demonstrated the strong mutual respect and trust between Kazakhstan and Slovenia, as well as their shared commitment to developing a sustainable, long-term partnership in an evolving geopolitical landscape.

Reference: According to data from the State Revenue Committee of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan, bilateral trade turnover in 2025 amounted to USD 136.2 million. Trade turnover for January-June 2026 reached USD 77.5 million. Cumulative foreign direct investment inflows from Slovenia between 2005 and the third quarter of 2025 amounted to USD 221.4 million.

According to Slovenian customs statistics, bilateral trade turnover in 2025 amounted to USD 215.6 million. During the first eight months of 2026, trade turnover reached USD 153.7 million.

In an exclusive interview with Qazinform News Agency, Slovenian President Nataša Pirc Musar discussed the significance of her visit to Kazakhstan, the growing diplomatic and economic ties between the two nations, and the potential for future cooperation in different areas.